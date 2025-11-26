A pro-Palestinian activist unfurled a Palestinian flag in parliament during a foreign policy debate, protesting Germany's Gaza policy.

The protester interrupted Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Wednesday as he spoke about Gaza, shouting objections to the minister's characterisation of the situation there.

"We continue to see that there is a fragile ceasefire in Gaza," Wadephul told parliament members before being interrupted.

The demonstrator shouted, "There is no ceasefire," protesting Israel's recent violations of the truce that killed hundreds of Palestinians and Germany's failure to pressure Israel over its actions in Gaza.

According to the German government, the ceasefire in Gaza has remained in place since October 10 and has “stabilised” in recent weeks. The government also pointed to efforts towards sustainable peace and “increased humanitarian aid” into Gaza.

Under the ceasefire agreement, 600 trucks of aid were supposed to enter Gaza daily. However, Israel is allowing no more than 200 aid trucks into Gaza per day.

Israel has not adhered to the agreement, launching almost daily attacks that have killed at least 342 Palestinians since October 10.

Deputy Parliament President Omid Nouripour, who was presiding over the session, quickly intervened to end the disruption.

Three security personnel then forcibly escorted the young man out of the visitors' section.