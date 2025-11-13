Pro-Palestinian activists climbed Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate and unfurled a massive banner on Thursday in a striking protest against Germany’s backing of Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

The activists used a lift truck to reach the top of the historic landmark at Pariser Platz. They displayed the banner reading: “Genocide: Never Again — Freedom for Palestine,” and remained on the structure for some time, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans.

Berlin police said six activists were arrested at the scene for illegally accessing the historic monument using a lift truck.

The demonstration reflects growing public opposition to the German government’s policy on Gaza. Chancellor Friedrich Merz, a strong supporter of Israel, has repeatedly emphasised Germany’s historical responsibility for Israel’s security stemming from the Nazi era and the Holocaust.