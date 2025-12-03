Venezuela has authorised the resumption of migrant repatriation flights from the US following requests from the Trump administration, officials said on Tuesday.

Venezuela’s transportation ministry said in a statement that flights from Phoenix, Arizona to Maiquetia International Airport near the capital Caracas would be allowed to operate again.

The ministry added that the flights will take place regularly on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Flights had been operating twice weekly since early this year, but over the weekend, Venezuela said US President Donald Trump’s statement that Venezuelan airspace should be considered closed created confusion and temporarily suspended the programme.

Trump’s threats