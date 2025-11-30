WORLD
Venezuela slams US threat to 'seize oil reserves through military force'
President Nicolas Maduro, in a letter to OPEC, asks for support against US 'aggression,' which threatens Venezuelan oil production and international market stability.
Venezuelan president says his country denounces the mechanism through which the US intends to take Venezuela's oil. / Reuters
November 30, 2025

Venezuela has sought OPEC and member countries' support to work together against the US "aggression," denouncing the US threat to "seize" the country's vast oil reserves through "military force".

In a letter to OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais and member countries, which Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil shared on Telegram, President Nicolas Maduro stated that his country will "remain firm" in defending its natural energy resources.

Maduro issued the letter after US President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that Venezuelan airspace would be "completely shut down", while Caracas demanded "unconditional respect".

The Venezuelan president said his country denounces the mechanism through which the US intends to take Venezuela's oil reserves by using "lethal military force" against its territory, people, and institutions.

Maduro warned that the US's intention violates provisions governing peaceful coexistence among nations and endangers the stability of Venezuelan oil production and the international market.

He said the world is "well aware" of harmful consequences generated in other oil-producing countries following "military interventions by the United States of America and its allies."

Venezuela will not "succumb to any type of blackmail or threat," Maduro emphasised.

He expressed hope that OPEC and member countries would work together to put an end to the "aggression", warning that it "seriously" threatens the balance of the international energy market for both producers and consumers.

The letter came amid months of expanding US military operations across Latin America, deploying Marines, warships, fighter and bomber jets, submarines, and drones amid speculation that Washington could launch an attack on Venezuela.

President Donald Trump announced Thursday the US will "very soon" take action against Venezuela on land, following 21 military attacks at sea that killed at least 83 people since September.

SOURCE:AA
