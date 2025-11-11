WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Palestinian envoy calls on UN to back ICC warrants and end Israel's impunity
Palestinian envoy to the UN Loureen Sayej says arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant were "the beginning of a path to end Israeli impunity."
Palestinian envoy calls on UN to back ICC warrants and end Israel's impunity
On Tuesday, ICC President Judge Tomoko Akane urged UN members to uphold the Rome Statute and help execute arrest warrants. / Reuters
November 11, 2025

A Palestinian envoy to the UN has called on member states to support the International Criminal Court (ICC) and ensure accountability for the decades of crimes committed against the Palestinian people.

Addressing the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, Loureen Sayej, diplomat and legal adviser at the Mission of the State of Palestine to the UN, said that "war criminals should be the ones sanctioned," while prosecutors, judges and UN personnel who seek justice "must be shielded and protected."

"War criminals should not be celebrated or welcomed, and victims of atrocity crimes should not be punished for seeking the justice they deserve," she added.

Sayej described the ICC's arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant as "the beginning of a path to end Israeli impunity," saying the court "applied the law" and "did its part to hold perpetrators of crimes accountable."

"The verdict is not a Palestinian verdict but a universal one, a legal one," she stressed.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli soldiers killed civilians, aid seekers in Gaza at 'wish of army officers' — documentary

77 years with no accountability

RECOMMENDED

She accused Israeli officials of acting with impunity for over seven decades, citing "illegal occupation, annexation, torture, settlements, apartheid, systematic killings and mass confinement" and alleged that they are "betting they will get away with genocide."

"For 77 years, not a single Israeli official was held accountable for the crimes against the Palestinian people. Where do we go if not to the ICC, our last resort?

"But we will not allow it," she stressed.

Sayej urged the international community and ICC member states to support and protect Palestinian civil society and ensure victims’ access to justice.

"The State of Palestine will continue cooperating with the ICC for the sake of all victims and for the sake of international justice," she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Judge Tomoko Akane, president of the ICC, urged UN member states to uphold their obligations under the Rome Statute and assist in the execution of outstanding arrest warrants.

Presenting the ICC's 2025 Annual Report to the UN, Akane told the UN General Assembly that 33 publicly known arrest warrants remain unexecuted.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations