Israeli soldiers have revealed that Palestinian civilians were killed inside Gaza at the wish of army officers amid a collapse of legal and military norms during Tel Aviv's two-year genocide in the enclave.

"If you want to shoot without restraint, you can," Daniel, the commander of an Israeli tank unit, said in a documentary, set to be aired in the UK on ITV on Monday.

Captain Yotam Vilk, an armoured corps officer, said soldiers did not apply the long-standing army standard of firing only when a target had the "means, intent and ability" to cause harm.

"There's no such thing as 'means, intent and ability' in Gaza," he said. "It's just suspicion – someone walking where it's not allowed."

Another soldier, identified only as Eli, said: "Life and death aren't determined by procedures or opening fire regulations. It's the conscience of the commander on the ground that decides."

Eli recounted an officer ordering a tank to demolish a building where a man was just "hanging laundry," resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

Related TRT World - In Gaza's darkness, families struggle to survive without electricity

Israeli genocide

The documentary also presents detailed accounts of Israeli soldiers opening fire unprovoked on civilians running toward food handouts at militarised aid distribution points operated by the US- and Israeli-backed so-called ‘Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF)’.

A contractor identified only as Sam, who worked at GHF sites, said he saw Israeli soldiers shooting two unarmed men running to get aid.

"You could just see two soldiers run after them," he recalled. "They drop onto their knees and they just take two shots, and you could just see … two heads snap backwards and just drop."

Sam also described a tank destroying "a normal car … just four normal people sat inside it."