UNICEF has said that essential items, including syringes to vaccinate children and bottles for baby formula, are being denied entry into Gaza by Israel, preventing aid agencies from reaching those in need in the war-devastated Palestinian enclave.

As UNICEF undertakes a mass children's vaccination campaign with a fragile ceasefire in place, it said on Tuesday that it faces serious challenges getting 1.6 million syringes and solar-powered fridges to store vaccine vials into Gaza.

The syringes have awaited customs clearance since August, UNICEF said.

"Both the syringes and the ... refrigerators are considered dual-use by Israel and these items we're finding very hard to get them through clearances and inspections, yet they are urgent," UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires said.

"Dual-use" refers to items Israel deems to have possible military as well as civilian applications.

COGAT, the arm of the Israeli military that oversees aid flows into Gaza, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Millions miss their dose under threat of diseases