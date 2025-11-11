WAR ON GAZA
Israel blocking 1M syringes needed to vaccinate Gaza's children: UNICEF
Around 40,000 children under three miss routine vaccines as 1.6 million syringes and medical refrigerators remain stuck at the border, with Israel blocking their entry by claiming they are “dual-use” items.
Aid trucks wait at the Israeli side of the Kerem Shalom border crossing to southern Gaza amid the ceasefire, on October 20 2025. / Reuters
November 11, 2025

UNICEF has said that essential items, including syringes to vaccinate children and bottles for baby formula, are being denied entry into Gaza by Israel, preventing aid agencies from reaching those in need in the war-devastated Palestinian enclave.

As UNICEF undertakes a mass children's vaccination campaign with a fragile ceasefire in place, it said on Tuesday that it faces serious challenges getting 1.6 million syringes and solar-powered fridges to store vaccine vials into Gaza.

The syringes have awaited customs clearance since August, UNICEF said.

"Both the syringes and the ... refrigerators are considered dual-use by Israel and these items we're finding very hard to get them through clearances and inspections, yet they are urgent," UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires said.

"Dual-use" refers to items Israel deems to have possible military as well as civilian applications.

COGAT, the arm of the Israeli military that oversees aid flows into Gaza, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Millions miss their dose under threat of diseases

UNICEF launched the first of three rounds of catch-up immunisations on Sunday to reach over 40,000 children under three who missed routine vaccines against polio, measles and pneumonia, following two years of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

On the first day of the campaign, it reached over 2,400 children with multiple vaccines.

"The vaccination campaign has started, but we have two rounds to go, and for that we need more supplies," Pires said.

UNICEF said more humanitarian aid is getting into Gaza but some critical items continued to be denied entry by Israeli authorities, including 938,000 bottles of ready-to-use infant formula and spare parts for water trucks.

"That's nearly one million bottles that could be reaching children who have been suffering from different levels of malnutrition," Pires told a news briefing in Geneva.

The October 10 truce was meant to unleash a massive surge of aid across the enclave, but relief agencies have repeatedly said not enough is getting in to meet the needs of a largely displaced and malnourished population of two million.

