WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel continues to block humanitarian aid to Gaza — UN
UN spokesperson Farhan Haq says they have to coordinate every movement in advance with the Israeli authorities in some areas, adding that Israel only facilitated two of eight aid attempts.
Israel continues to block humanitarian aid to Gaza — UN
Haq said the UN and its partners are "seizing every opportunity to expand operations" despite the continuing challenges. / AP
November 10, 2025

The UN has said that Israeli restrictions continue to block the flow of humanitarian aid into besieged Gaza, a month after the ceasefire took effect.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday at a news conference that "one month into the ceasefire, efforts to ramp up aid are still being held back by red tape, ongoing bans on key humanitarian partners, too few crossings and routes, and insecurity that persists despite the ceasefire."

"In some areas, our teams still have to coordinate every movement in advance with the Israeli authorities," he said, adding that Israel facilitated only two out of eight aid attempts entirely and "four were impeded on the ground — including one that was delayed for 10 hours before the team finally received a green light to move."

Haq said the UN and its partners are "seizing every opportunity to expand operations" despite the continuing challenges.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli strike kills two more Palestinians in southern Gaza, violating ceasefire
RECOMMENDED

Israeli obstacles

Asked about the holdup in opening more border crossings, he said the obstacle lies with Israel.

"Well, the holdup is on the Israeli side. We've been asking them and trying to coordinate with them to get more crossings opened, but they still have not done so," he said.

Israel killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in the blockaded enclave since October 2023.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout