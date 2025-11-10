WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli strike kills two more Palestinians in southern Gaza, violating ceasefire
The victims, including a child, were hit by artillery fire in Khan Younis as rights groups warn Israel continues deadly attacks despite the truce.
Israeli strike kills two more Palestinians in southern Gaza, violating ceasefire
Israeli forces shell the Ramida area east of Khan Younis, killing the two victims. / AA
November 10, 2025

Two Palestinians, including a child, have been killed in an Israeli artillery strike in southern Gaza, in what local authorities called the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal told Anadolu on Monday that Israeli forces shelled the Ramida area east of Khan Younis, killing the two victims. The strike also hit other eastern districts of the city, which remain under Israeli control.

It was unclear whether the victims had crossed the “yellow line”, a buffer zone separating Israeli-controlled territory from areas where Palestinians are allowed to move. 

Israeli forces have routinely opened fire on civilians approaching the boundary, even without crossing it.

The “yellow line” — established under the Gaza ceasefire plan — divides nearly half of the enclave’s territory, with the Israeli-controlled zone in the east and the Palestinian movement area in the west.

The Israeli army claimed the two Palestinians had crossed into the restricted zone and approached its forces operating in the south.

RECOMMENDED

Ceasefire breaches mount

According to health authorities in Gaza, Israeli forces have killed 242 Palestinians and injured 622 since the ceasefire took effect on October 10.

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said in a separate statement that Israel continues to commit acts of genocide, killing an average of eight Palestinians daily and injuring more than twenty others, despite the truce.

The latest attack underscores ongoing instability and repeated ceasefire violations that have left civilians in Gaza living under constant threat of renewed violence.

RelatedTRT World - Eight Palestinians killed daily in Gaza since ceasefire: rights group

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout