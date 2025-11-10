Israel continues to commit genocide against Palestinian civilians, as an average of eight Palestinians have been killed daily since the ceasefire became effective last month, a Geneva-based rights monitor group has said.

In a statement on Monday, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor noted that Israel continued "premeditated killing" of Palestinian civilians despite a month having passed since the ceasefire was reached on October 10 between Israel and Hamas.

"An average of eight Palestinians are killed daily under the ongoing comprehensive blockade on Gaza, alongside a policy of deliberate starvation ... denial of medical treatment for the wounded and sick, and the deliberate hindrance of humanitarian aid," said the group.

Mentioning that the Israeli army continues to violate the ceasefire daily through aerial and artillery bombardment, gunfire, it stressed that the violation also continues with ongoing destruction of homes and buildings, particularly in the eastern areas of Khan Yunis and Gaza City.

"These actions form part of a systematic approach to eroding the foundations of life in Gaza and denying its residents their most basic rights, in clear violation of international law," it added.

Recalling that 242 Palestinians have been killed, including 85 children, in Israeli attacks over the past month, Euro-Med reiterated that it amounts to a rate of more than eight deaths per day, and around 619 others injured, at more than 20 injuries per day.

"This clearly shows that Israel has not ceased its policy of killing and systematically targeting Palestinians."