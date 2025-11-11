For Palestinian mother Hanan al-Joujou, 31, nights in Gaza are spent feeding her three children in the dark, guided only by the weak glow of a flashlight — if she can afford to charge it.

“We stay in darkness once the sun sets,” she said from a displacement camp in Nuseirat. “If the flashlight works, we light it. If not, we go to sleep without dinner or light.”

Her family, displaced from Rafah, has lived without electricity since Israel’s war on Gaza began more than two years ago. They first relied on candles, but later abandoned them after fires spread through nearby tents.

Even basic LED lights have become unaffordable or impossible to repair.

Before the war, Gaza depended on 180 megawatts of power — 120 imported from Israel and 60 generated locally. That ended when Israel started a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza after October 7, 2023.

Gaza’s power station shut down within days, and since then, “no electricity has reached Gaza,” said Mohammed Thabet, a spokesperson for Gaza’s electricity company.