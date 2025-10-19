TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye welcomes Afghanistan and Pakistan ceasefire
Türkiye expressed strong support for the ceasefire reached in Doha between Kabul and Islamabad and praised Qatar for facilitating the dialogue.
Türkiye welcomes Afghanistan and Pakistan ceasefire
Türkiye reaffirmed its commitment to promoting peace between Pakistan and Afghanistan's Taliban. [File photo] / Public domain
October 19, 2025

Türkiye on Sunday welcomed the agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan on a ceasefire reached during talks held in the Qatari capital Doha and mediated by Türkiye and Qatar.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry also hailed the decision by Islamabad and Kabul to establish mechanisms to enhance stability and peace between the two countries.

“Türkiye will continue to support the efforts for achieving lasting peace and stability between the two brotherly countries and in the region,” the ministry said.

The ministry also praised Qatar for its role in hosting and facilitating the talks.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan and Afghanistan confirmed their agreement on an immediate ceasefire.

Border tensions had escalated after Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province late Friday, which Kabul said killed several civilians, as officials from both sides were in Doha for talks.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish intelligence plays key role in ending clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan: sources

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints