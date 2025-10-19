TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence plays key role in ending clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan: sources
Turkish guidance in Doha led Pakistan and Afghanistan to halt clashes and schedule meetings in Istanbul for long-term border solutions, according to security sources.
Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish intelligence chief, actively participated in the talks, helping mediate between Pakistan and Afghanistan. [File photo] / AA
October 19, 2025

The Turkish intelligence agency played a key role in talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the Qatari capital Doha, where both sides agreed on an immediate ceasefire, Turkish security sources said on Sunday.

With the support of Türkiye and Qatar, talks, also attended by Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, were held in the Qatari capital Doha, regarding the clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the sources added.

The heads of intelligence services and defence ministers of both Pakistan and Afghanistan were present at the ceasefire talks.

The main agenda of the talks was to "extend the current ceasefire and resolve recent border clashes," the sources noted.

During the negotiations, which continued into the late hours, the world leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, were kept informed of developments.

Details of ceasefire to be discussed in Istanbul

Follow-up meetings will be held in the upcoming days to ensure the continuation of the ceasefire in a sustainable and verifiable manner.

Following 14 hours of negotiations, it was decided that the first meeting of the technical committee to study the details of the ceasefire will be held in Istanbul.

The meeting will focus on long-term steps for a permanent solution to problems such as terrorism, migration, and border security between the two countries.

On October 11, the intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Pakistan, and Qatar also held a trilateral meeting in Istanbul, and simultaneous contacts were made with Afghanistan during this meeting.

