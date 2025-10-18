Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire during talks mediated by Qatar and Türkiye in Doha, Qatar's foreign ministry announced early Sunday on X.

The high-level talks, mediated by Qatar and Türkiye, mark a crucial step toward reducing tensions and restoring stability along the border shared by the two nations.

The negotiations brought together representatives from Pakistan and the interim Taliban administration of Afghanistan, who committed not only to halting hostilities but also to establishing joint mechanisms aimed at consolidating long-term peace and stability.

Islamabad's delegation included Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and intelligence chief General Asim Malik, and the Afghan delegation was headed by interim defence chief Mohammad Yaqoob.

Qatari officials and the Director of the National Intelligence Organisation of Türkiye, Ibrahim Kalin, were also present as mediators.

According to a statement from Doha, both sides further pledged to convene follow-up meetings in the coming days.

These future discussions will focus on ensuring the ceasefire's sustainability and verifying its implementation in a reliable and lasting way.

Next meeting in Istanbul

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif announced on X that a ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been finalised.

He stated that the series of cross-border terrorist incidents originating from Afghanistan’s territory will be halted immediately, and both sides have pledged to respect each other’s territorial sovereignty.

Asif remarked, expressing relief and optimism over the development, saying:

“As part of ongoing diplomatic efforts, delegations from both countries are scheduled to meet again in Istanbul on October 25 to discuss further steps toward lasting peace and cooperation.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar welcomed the agreement and emphasised its potential to end prolonged tensions.