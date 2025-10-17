Pakistan has "conducted precision aerial strikes" in Afghan border areas, a senior security official told the AFP news agency after a two-day truce ended, with Afghan Taliban officials also confirming the strikes.

The official said the "precision strike" had targeted a local group of TTP terrorists, the Gul Bahadur Group, which Islamabad says is given safe haven by Kabul.

Just before the truce ended, seven Pakistani paramilitary troops were killed in a suicide bombing and gun attack at a military camp in the North Waziristan district that borders Afghanistan, an administration official told AFP.

A faction of the terror group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistani officials said troops prevented terrorists from entering a main military base in the ensuing gunfight, killing four terrorists in northwestern Pakistan near the Afghan border.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the forces foiled the attack in North Waziristan, the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan.

An explosive-laden vehicle was rammed into the main entrance of security headquarters in Khadi village of North Waziristan, a local official told Anadolu Agency, confirming it was a suicide attack.

The latest attack came just a day after the Pakistan army said 34 terrorists were killed during operations in the North Waziristan, South Waziristan, and Bannu districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

'A heavy price'

Pakistan's new strikes came after the 48-hour truce had paused nearly a week of bloody border clashes that killed dozens of troops and civilians on both sides of the Durand Line.

"Pakistan has broken the ceasefire and bombed three locations in Paktika" province, a senior Taliban official told AFP news agency, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Afghanistan will retaliate."

Another source told AFP that civilians were among those killed in the strikes.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif earlier accused Kabul of acting as "a proxy of India" and "plotting" against Pakistan.

"From now on, demarches will no longer be framed as appeals for peace, and delegations will not be sent to Kabul," Asif wrote in a post on X, before news of the fresh strikes emerged.