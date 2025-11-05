Eighteen suspects have been arrested in a crackdown on three international credit card fraud and money laundering rings, German authorities announced on Wednesday.

The networks made fraudulent charges for online subscriptions at bogus websites, causing more than 300 million euros (about $345 million) in damages, according to Germany's Federal Criminal Police (BKA) and public prosecutors in the western German city of Koblenz.

Some employees at four major German payment providers are accused of collaborating with the fraud rings to facilitate the illegal transactions, "thereby compromising a portion of the German financial system," Koblenz prosecutor Harald Kruse told reporters on Wednesday.

The phoney websites were professionally designed to appear as pornography, video streaming and dating services, with 19 million subscriptions created.

Fraudulent charges were made on about 4.3 million bank cards from 193 different countries, authorities said.

"I've just been told that North Korea is among these countries," Kruse said to underscore the scope of the fraud. "I didn't even know they had credit cards there, I must honestly admit."

The investigation focused on "44 suspects from Germany, the United Kingdom, Latvia, the Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, the United States, and Canada, aged between 32 and 74," according to Kruse.

A total of 18 people were arrested, according to a press release, including five in Germany.