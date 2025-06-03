Sandeep Khatri* was quiet when he entered the rented flat in New Delhi where we had agreed to meet. The blinds were drawn, and the ceiling fan creaked as he settled into a corner of the room, adjusting the cap that hid most of his face.

It had taken TRT World days of negotiation to get him here, on the condition that his identity be concealed, and his real workspace or photograph not be revealed.

The 27-year-old from Gurugram, a booming tech and finance city on the outskirts of Delhi, wasn’t always a scammer. Until a few years ago, he was a jobless college dropout, bouncing between low-paying gigs. “Nothing stable. Nothing dignified,” he said. “Just desperation.”

Then one night, sitting beside a friend who had landed a “tech support job,” he watched it unfold in real time: a voice calmly convincing a man that his computer had been hacked. “My friend made 80 dollars in under five minutes,” Khatri said. “That was more than I had earned in two months.”

He was hooked.

What followed was a crash course in cyber fraud: how to speak in an American accent, when to sound friendly, when to sound firm, which script to follow, and how to trigger panic.

He learned fast. Within weeks, he was pretending to be a technician from Amazon, Microsoft, or even the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States, depending on the day’s assignment.



The “office” where he works — though he refused to reveal its location — is a rented flat, he said, like the one where we met him, fitted with cheap partition walls, broadband connections, and rotating teams. “Every six months, we try to move,” he said. “You don’t stay in one place too long.”

Across India, thousands of unemployed young people like Khatri are quietly fuelling a multi-million-dollar cyber scam industry that snowballs by the day.

This burgeoning enterprise has garnered significant attention from international law enforcement agencies, including the FBI , the federal investigation agency of the US, and Interpol , the international criminal police organisation, leading to diplomatic challenges for New Delhi.

What was once a fringe criminal activity has evolved into a parallel economy, complete with training centres, managers, performance targets, and international revenue flows, all cloaked behind a screen and an English accent.

Western nations — particularly the US, Canada and the United Kingdom — are increasingly feeling the impact of these scams, with scammers in India routinely impersonating officials from agencies like the IRS, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA, a US federal agency) and US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to extract money from foreign nationals.

In response to mounting international pressure, Indian law enforcement agencies are launching collaborative operations to combat these transnational crimes.

​For instance, last year, India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with support from the FBI and Interpol, dismantled a sophisticated cyber-enabled financial crime network based in the National Capital Region (NCR) of India, arresting 43 individuals involved in defrauding victims of over $20 million.

Unemployment fuelling scam industry



Some 800 km away, in the India-administered Kashmir, Waseem Mir*, 28, is currently on the run, avoiding the intense crackdown on cyber fraud by the police.

Recently, authorities in the conflict-torn region launched coordinated raids across its capital city, Srinagar and neighbouring areas, uncovering a sprawling network of over 7,200 accounts linked to scams. Several individuals connected to these operations, including some of Mir’s former associates, have been arrested.



Mir so far continues to evade capture. He spoke to TRT World from a friend’s phone from an undisclosed location while on the run. “The police are after the entire syndicate. They are prowling on us like dogs. (sic),” he said.



His journey into cyber fraud began with a shaky call to Kansas, US, with Mir pretending to be from “Windows Support”. At the time, his palms sweated, and his voice cracked, but the American on the other end fell for it. A few hours later, $700 was wired into his digital wallet in India. “After that, I knew this was it,” Mir said. “I was done chasing job interviews.”

Mir, once an aspiring IT professional, turned to scams after repeated job rejections and seeing his peers thriving in the “calling” business. His operations now target victims in the US, UK, and Canada, tricking them into paying hundreds of dollars through fake tech support or refund scams.

“The victims are rich. We are not,” he said flatly. “To us, it feels like reverse colonialism.”



It is a rationale that echoes across India’s informal scam economy, where stories like Mir’s are not outliers but increasingly common.

TRT World spoke to around a dozen scammers for the story who had similar tales to share.



Raju*, 24, an “employed scammer” who runs his part of the operation from a rented apartment office in suburban Delhi, said a lack of a good job led him to this work. After completing a vocational training programme from a technical institute, he struggled to find work in a saturated job market. The call centre job he landed sounded legitimate — until it didn’t.

“It was only in the second week when I saw what we were really doing — asking for remote access, pushing pop-ups, pretending to be from Microsoft — that I understood the actual nature of my work,” he said. But by then, the money had started coming in.

Raju now handles the backend: managing digital wallets, coordinating SIM card purchases, and laundering funds through mule accounts. “It’s like running a company,” he said.

Elsewhere, the industry is thriving not in city apartments, but in dusty, overlooked districts.

When TRT World met Sultan Kareem*, 30, at his modest home in Mewat, a predominantly rural region in the north Indian state of Haryana, he was candid about how cybercrime had become a way of life in his village. Job scarcity and systemic neglect have made cybercrime an alternative economy in the entire region.

Over the past decade, the region has gained notoriety as a national hotspot for cyber fraud, with entire networks operating across villages and involving hundreds of young, unemployed men. The area’s dense clusters of poverty, low literacy, and lack of employment have created fertile grounds for such rackets to flourish, often with little fear of consequences.

“No one in my village has ever gotten a government job,” Kareem said. “So when someone offers training, a headset, and 25,000 rupees (about $300) a month, you say ‘yes’.”



According to the India Employment Report 2024, jointly published by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the Institute for Human Development (IHD), individuals aged 15 to 29 account for a staggering 83 per cent of the country’s unemployed population.

With limited access to stable jobs and few pathways into the formal economy, many young Indians are turning to online fraud, not just as a hustle, but as their primary livelihood.

For those who succeed, the rewards can be substantial.

Top scammers in his circle easily earn Indian rupees 0.1 million (about $1,200) a month — a figure that dwarfs salaries in many legitimate tech support jobs. “I have bought a luxurious car, I help run the house, and I even save a lot,” Kareem said with pride. “What else does a job need to be?”

Kareem, who calls himself an "intermediary" in the scam chain, claims to manage a team of five to six people. “One guy recently made INR 0.3 million (about $3,600) from just one victim. Some have earned up to INR 5 million (around $60,000) over a year,” he said.

Many of these scam operations are run from indoor setups resembling makeshift call centres.

However, some scammers – particularly in rural areas like Mewat – prefer more mobile arrangements.