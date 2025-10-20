EUROPE
1 min read
Nature's unwelcome invasion: Mosquitoes make first-ever appearance in Iceland
Cold-tolerant species may signal permanent arrival of insects, with climate crisis suspected as culprit.
Nature's unwelcome invasion: Mosquitoes make first-ever appearance in Iceland
The samples were handed over to the Icelandic Institute of Natural History for analysis. / AP
October 20, 2025

For the first time in recorded history, mosquitoes have been found in Iceland, with three specimens discovered this month in Kjos, a rural valley area near Hvalfjordur.

The finding was first reported by insect enthusiast Bjorn Hjaltason in the Facebook group Skordyr a Islandi (Insects in Iceland), the Icelandic National Broadcasting Service said on Monday.

The samples were handed over to the Icelandic Institute of Natural History for analysis, where entomologist Matthias Alfredsson confirmed that they were indeed mosquitoes.

The species has been identified as Culiseta annulata, a cold-tolerant mosquito common in northern Europe.

“It is very likely that the mosquito is here to stay,” Matthias said. “It tends to keep itself warm over the winter in shaded places such as cellars and livestock houses.”

RECOMMENDED

Although mosquitoes have occasionally arrived in Iceland as stowaways on airplanes, this marks the first time they have been discovered living on Icelandic soil.

Scientists have long predicted that mosquitoes could eventually establish themselves in Iceland, particularly after biting midges became established there in 2015.

The discovery of mosquitoes in Iceland underscores how climate and environmental crises may be expanding the range of cold-tolerant insect species further north than ever before.

RelatedTRT World - Ninth volcano eruption hits Iceland since 2023

Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets