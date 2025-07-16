CLIMATE
2 min read
Ninth volcano eruption hits Iceland since 2023
Although the eruption did not disrupt air traffic, air quality in the nearby area is reported to be “awful,” and residents have been urged to keep their windows closed.
Ninth volcano eruption hits Iceland since 2023
Lava emerges through a fissure following a volcano eruption near Grindavik / Reuters
July 16, 2025

A volcano erupted in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula in the southwest,according to weather authorities, the ninth eruption to hit the region since the end of 2023.

Live video feeds showed lava spewing out of a fissure in the ground, with the Icelandic Met Office Reporting that it began just before 4:00am (0400 GMT).

Broadcaster RUV reported that the nearby fishing village Grindavik had been evacuated, as had the Blue Lagoon, Iceland's famed tourist spot.

The previous eruption to hit the area was in April.

RelatedTRT Global - Volcano begins erupting in southwestern Iceland hours after nearby town and spa evacuated

When the first volcanic eruption hit the area in late 2023, most of Grindavik's 4,000 residents were evacuated.

Since then, almost all of the houses have been sold to the state, and most of residents have left.

Volcanoes on the Reykjanes peninsula had not erupted for eight centuries when in March 2021 a period of heightened seismic activity began.

Recommended

Volcanologists have warned in recent years that volcanic activity in the region has entered a new era.

RUV reported the latest eruption was not expected to effect international flights.

A volcanic eruption in another part of Iceland in 2010 caused worldwide travel chaos as the ash spewing into the atmosphere sparked airspace closures in Europe.

Iceland is home to 33 active volcanic systems, more than any other European country.

It is located on the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a fault in the ocean floor that separates the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates and causes earthquakes and eruptions.

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
A global treaty to drastically cut plastic use was within reach. Then the US scuttled it
By Kazim Alam
Over 120,000 evacuated in central Pakistan floods as survivors endure scorching heat
India alerts Pakistan: Another cross-border flooding imminent
Pakistan’s Punjab faces biggest floods in its history, affecting 2M people
Landslide, cloudburst kill Kashmiri family as rescue teams rush in
Pakistan evacuates over a million as Punjab hit by worst floods in decades
Erdogan offers condolences, vows Türkiye's support as floods devastate Pakistan
Pakistan deploys army as India warns of 'high probability' of flooding
Why Mexico will not meet its water treaty commitments to the US by October 24
By Noureldein Ghanem
Vietnam evacuates tens of thousands ahead of Typhoon Kajiki
Fresh rain spell kills 13 in northwestern Pakistan
Chinese tourist city Sanya shuts down as Typhoon Kajiki intensifies
Africa could become 'renewable superpower': UN chief
Deadly boat accident in northwest Nigeria
Record wildfires scorching Spain and Portugal
Pakistan issues new flood alerts in south as rescue efforts continue amid deadly northwest deluge