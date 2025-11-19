WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel puts Al-Aqsa Mosque imam Sheikh Ekrima Sabri on trial for alleged incitement
Sheikh Ekrima Sabri appears in court as lawyers say the case is political and aimed at restricting his role at Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Israel puts Al-Aqsa Mosque imam Sheikh Ekrima Sabri on trial for alleged incitement
Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Ekrima Sabri arrives at the Jerusalem Court to attend the hearing of his trial on charges of "inciting terrorism" / AA
November 19, 2025

The imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, has appeared in an Israeli court on charges of "incitement."

The charges, filed by Israeli prosecutors in August 2024, relate to two condolence speeches the preacher delivered in 2022, as well as his mourning of former Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in the Iranian capital in 2024.

An indictment against the imam was read during the session at the Magistrate’s Court in Jerusalem.

Sabri, who is 87, arrived in a wheelchair with his lawyers and several Palestinian supporters.

"The practices of the Israeli occupation are rejected, unjustified, illegal, and inhumane," he told Anadolu.

"Israel just wants to silence the voice that opposes the incursions of extremist Jews into the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

"All their actions target Al-Aqsa Mosque and our firm position on the holy site, which we will never abandon," he said, adding that "what is happening is a violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa."

He said Israeli authorities are attempting to spread fear among Palestinians to undermine their resistance.

"We will remain committed and steadfast, God willing."

RECOMMENDED

Charges are fabricated

Defence lawyer Khaled Zabarka told Anadolu that Tuesday’s session was procedural, describing the charges as "fabricated."

"We will ask the court for further evidence that we believe is necessary in order to refute this indictment," he said.

"The indictment represents an extension of the occupation’s policies of racist political persecution against Sheikh Sabri and other Jerusalemite figures to restrict their role and influence their speeches."

He added that Israel, through the trial of the Al-Aqsa Mosque imam, "targets everything Sheikh Sabri embodies as a prominent religious figure in Jerusalem," noting continuous pressure and an incitement campaign from extremist right-wing groups.

After reading the indictment, the court scheduled the next hearing for 6 January.

In August 2024, Israeli police banned Sabri from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque for six months for offering condolences over Haniyeh’s death.

Israeli authorities have repeatedly taken measures against the imam over his sermons in support of Gaza, alongside incitement against him by officials including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims.

RelatedTRT World - Ekrima Sabri: Al-Aqsa Mosque is facing unprecedented violations, international silence
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package