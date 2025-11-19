The imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, has appeared in an Israeli court on charges of "incitement."

The charges, filed by Israeli prosecutors in August 2024, relate to two condolence speeches the preacher delivered in 2022, as well as his mourning of former Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was assassinated in the Iranian capital in 2024.

An indictment against the imam was read during the session at the Magistrate’s Court in Jerusalem.

Sabri, who is 87, arrived in a wheelchair with his lawyers and several Palestinian supporters.

"The practices of the Israeli occupation are rejected, unjustified, illegal, and inhumane," he told Anadolu.

"Israel just wants to silence the voice that opposes the incursions of extremist Jews into the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

"All their actions target Al-Aqsa Mosque and our firm position on the holy site, which we will never abandon," he said, adding that "what is happening is a violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa."

He said Israeli authorities are attempting to spread fear among Palestinians to undermine their resistance.

"We will remain committed and steadfast, God willing."