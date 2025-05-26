Sheikh Ikrima Sabri stated in a press release on Monday that "the far-right has come to dominate the Israeli government and is proceeding with its plans against Al-Aqsa Mosque without any deterrent."

Sheikh Sabri added that "the abandonment of Palestine has surpassed all limits, especially in light of the lack of reactions proportionate to the scale of the crimes being committed."

He explained that Al-Aqsa Mosque is witnessing daily incursions by settlers under heavy Israeli military protection emphasising that "these incursions do not grant the occupation or its settlers any legitimacy or rights, as Al-Aqsa Mosque belongs to Muslims by divine decree, which is non-negotiable."

Sheikh Sabri also stressed that what is happening at Al-Aqsa is no longer hidden from anyone, stating that "the occupation is intensifying its policy aimed at emptying the mosque of its worshippers by preventing Palestinians from entering it, while facilitating settler incursions and providing them with full protection."

New storms of Al-Aqsa

Earlier, Israeli far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, accompanied by officials and over 1,400 Israeli settlers, stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque, according to the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem.