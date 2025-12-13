Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has condemned a terror attack by a Daesh terrorist in Syria that targeted Syrian and US forces.

“We condemn the terrorist attack carried out on December 13 against Syrian and US forces performing patrol duties near Palmyra,” it said in a statement early on Sunday.

Türkiye extended condolences to the families of those killed, and the governments of Syria and the US - partners in the international coalition fighting Daesh.