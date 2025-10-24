With Democrat Zohran Mamdani appearing on track to win next month’s New York City mayoral election, his opponent, former governor Andrew Cuomo, has drawn criticism for what Mamdani and others describe as anti-Islam attacks targeting the candidate’s faith.

Cuomo, who resigned as governor in 2021 amid a sexual harassment scandal, is running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani in June.

Polls show Mamdani holding a double-digit lead over Cuomo, ranging up to 21 points in some surveys.

Attacks on Mamdani’s faith and heritage

In recent days, Cuomo has repeatedly highlighted Mamdani’s Muslim faith and heritage, portraying it as a liability.

During a Thursday radio interview with Sid Rosenberg — who previously labelled Mamdani an “animal” and a “jihadist” — Cuomo appeared to laugh when asked whether Mamdani would celebrate a terrorist attack similar to 9/11.