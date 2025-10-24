With Democrat Zohran Mamdani appearing on track to win next month’s New York City mayoral election, his opponent, former governor Andrew Cuomo, has drawn criticism for what Mamdani and others describe as anti-Islam attacks targeting the candidate’s faith.
Cuomo, who resigned as governor in 2021 amid a sexual harassment scandal, is running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani in June.
Polls show Mamdani holding a double-digit lead over Cuomo, ranging up to 21 points in some surveys.
Attacks on Mamdani’s faith and heritage
In recent days, Cuomo has repeatedly highlighted Mamdani’s Muslim faith and heritage, portraying it as a liability.
During a Thursday radio interview with Sid Rosenberg — who previously labelled Mamdani an “animal” and a “jihadist” — Cuomo appeared to laugh when asked whether Mamdani would celebrate a terrorist attack similar to 9/11.
“God forbid, another 9/11. Can you imagine Mamdani in the [mayoral] seat?” Cuomo said.
“He’d be cheering,” Rosenberg replied. Cuomo paused and laughed, saying: “That’s another problem.”
The remarks, coming just days before New Yorkers vote on November 4, were widely condemned as exploiting Mamdani’s religion for political gain.
Cuomo has also claimed that Mamdani could undermine public safety and counterterrorism efforts — messaging aimed at moderates, conservatives, and Jewish voters following Mamdani’s criticisms of Israel.
Mamdani: “Islamophobic, racist, and disgusting”
Mamdani called the attacks “Islamophobic, racist, and disgusting.”
“Andrew Cuomo’s message is to smear and slander the first Muslim candidate on the verge of leading this city, suggesting that by virtue of your faith you are worthy of suspicion,” Mamdani said Thursday.
New Yorkers will head to the polls on Nov. 4, where Mamdani is widely considered the frontrunner in a race drawing national attention for its historic potential and the polarising tactics employed by his former gubernatorial rival.