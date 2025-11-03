WAR ON GAZA
Israel confirms latest returned bodies from Hamas are soldiers
Health officials in Gaza say Israel has handed over the bodies of 45 Palestinians
The Red Cross is transporting the body of a deceased captive as part of a ceasefire agreement, in Deir al Balah, on October 30, 2025. / Reuters
November 3, 2025

The Israeli army confirmed on Monday that the remains of three people returned by Palestinian resistance group Hamas under a ceasefire deal a day earlier belonged to soldiers.

A military statement said the bodies belonged to Colonel Assaf Hamami, Captain Omer Maxim Netura and Staff Sergeant Oz Daniel. All were killed near the Gaza border on October 7, 2023.

Hamas handed over the remains of the three soldiers to the Red Cross late Sunday under the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10 as part of US President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan.

Hamas has so far released 20 Israeli captives alive and returned the remains of 21 out of 28 deceased captives, most of them Israelis, according to the group. Israel, however, claimed that one of the bodies received did not match any of its missing captives.

Health officials in Gaza, meanwhile, said that Israel has handed over the bodies of 45 Palestinians, AP reported.

Israel has tied the start of negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire to the handover of all the hostage remains. Hamas says the process requires time due to the massive destruction in Gaza.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Israel has killed close to 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,000 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.


SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
