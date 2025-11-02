The Israeli army has committed 194 violations of the Gaza ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10, the Government Media Office has said.

Ismail al-Thawabteh, the office director, told Anadolu on Sunday that the violations included Israeli incursions beyond the so-called “yellow line,” the blocking of medical supplies, medicines, tents, and mobile homes, as well as gunfire, shelling, and military incursions.

“So far, the occupation forces have committed 194 violations against the Palestinian people since the agreement took effect, an agreement we hoped would bring relief,” Thawabteh said, adding that his office submits daily reports to mediators regarding these breaches.

Thawabteh said Israeli forces have repeatedly crossed the “yellow line”, sending in vehicles into residential areas, carrying out air strikes and demolitions, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.

He warned Palestinians against approaching the “yellow line” for fear of being targeted without warning, noting that Israel had previously killed civilians attempting to inspect their homes near the area.

The “yellow line” refers to the zone to which Israeli forces have withdrawn under the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10. It is a non-physical partition that runs through Gaza, dividing the Palestinian territory in half, south of Gaza City and north of Khan Younis.

Israel has not allowed full entry of aid convoys, nor reopened the Rafah crossing with Egypt for the evacuation of patients for treatment abroad, Thawabteh said.

“Israel has also blocked the entry of medicines and medical equipment,” he added.

Since May 2024, Israel has controlled the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, after destroying and burning its buildings and banning Palestinians from travelling through it.

According to the media office, from October 10 to the end of the month, only 3,203 trucks entered Gaza out of the 13,200 that were supposed to enter under the deal, a 24 percent compliance rate.

Israeli restrictions