The Government Media Office in Gaza has denied an “entirely false” claim by US Central Command (CENTCOM) that alleged Hamas looted a humanitarian aid truck.

"We affirm that this accusation is entirely false and fabricated from its inception, and forms part of a deliberate media disinformation campaign aimed at smearing the Palestinian police forces, which are performing their national and humanitarian duty to secure aid and protect relief convoys," according to a statement by Ismail Al-Thawabta, director of the Gaza Government Media Office on Sunday.

It noted that international organisations have confirmed police forces were not involved in any thefts and, in fact, played a key role in preventing looting.

"The US Central Command’s allegation itself contains fundamental contradictions that prove its falsehood. The command states that it 'observed suspected members of Hamas,' then presents the accusation as an established fact without any material evidence or field reference," the statement said about the accusation that was made on X, with an accompanying video.

Underlining that the date, time and exact location of the incident was not specified, Al-Thawabta described the video as an "obvious attempt to pass misleading information to the public."

"The allegation that 'security forces stole an ambulance and a truck' is a blatant fabrication unsupported by any recording or evidence; the alleged video did not show any scene proving that claim, which confirms that the accusation is based on an invented and deliberate narrative," it added.