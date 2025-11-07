A report has found a sharp increase in attacks on mosques across the UK over the past three months, with religious and national symbols increasingly used to intimidate British Muslims.

According to data compiled by the British Muslim Trust (BMT), at least 27 verified attacks targeted mosques between July 26 and the end of October, including three cases where the same sites were attacked more than once.

The incidents include an attempted arson attack intended to endanger life, a projectile attack, and numerous cases of graffiti, hate signage, and flags being placed on mosque property.

By comparison, the BMT said it found no evidence of more than four mosque attacks in the previous six months using publicly available data.

"A nationwide surge"

The report describes a "nationwide surge" in anti-Muslim hate between August and October.

In total, 25 mosques were attacked in 27 incidents at 23 locations across the country.

More than 40 percent of incidents involved national flags or Christian symbols or slogans, while 11 percent featured forms of graffiti or hate signage.

More than one-quarter of all recorded attacks were described as violent or destructive.

Following one verified incident in July, there was a sudden spike in August, with seven verified attacks nationwide.

The number rose to nine in September and nine in October.