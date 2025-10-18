WAR ON GAZA
US envoy felt 'betrayed' by Israeli attack on Hamas in Qatar
Witkoff said losing Qatari trust derailed talks, driving Hamas underground and making negotiations far harder despite Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye’s key roles.
White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio attend Trump’s summit in Egypt on ending the Gaza war after a ceasefire deal. / AP
October 18, 2025

US envoy Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump's chief negotiator on the Middle East, has said that he felt "betrayed" when Israel launched a strike targeting Hamas negotiators in Qatar last month.

In a CBS interview alongside Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law who worked with Witkoff on the brokering of a Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, the presidential envoy said he learned of the September 9 attack in Doha the morning after it happened.

Qatar is a key US ally and acted as mediator in the push to end the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza.

"I think both Jared and I felt, I just feel we felt a little bit betrayed," Witkoff told the CBS news program "60 Minutes" in excerpts released Friday. The full interview is scheduled to air on Sunday.

At the time, the strike halted the indirect negotiating process to end the devastating war in besieged Gaza.

"It had a metastasizing effect because the Qataris were critical to the negotiation, as were the Egyptians and the Turks," Witkoff said.

"We had lost the confidence of the Qataris. And so Hamas went underground, and it was very, very difficult to get to them."

Trump wrote on social media at the time that the decision to conduct the Doha air raid came from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israel and Hamas ultimately accepted a 20-point peace plan presented by Trump that called for prisoner swap and a ceasefire after two years of deadly attacks on the Palestinian enclave.

Under pressure from Trump during a White House visit this month, Netanyahu called Qatar's prime minister to apologise for the Doha strike.

SOURCE:AFP
