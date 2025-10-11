WORLD
2 min read
US envoy thanks Erdogan for helping secure Gaza ceasefire
Steve Witkoff credited Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt for their crucial mediation efforts that led to the Gaza truce, as Ankara reaffirmed its commitment to aid and reconstruction.
US envoy thanks Erdogan for helping secure Gaza ceasefire
Steve Witkoff speaks at a rally in Tel Aviv ahead of the expected release of hostages, October 11. / Photo: AP
October 11, 2025

US special envoy Steve Witkoff expressed gratitude to global leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for their key roles in negotiations that led to the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Speaking at a rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Witkoff praised Arab and Muslim leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Qatari leadership, for their critical roles in securing the ceasefire deal.

The ceasefire, brokered with the mediation of Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt, aims to stabilise the situation in Gaza and create space for further peace efforts.

Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday welcomed the ceasefire, expressing hope that it “will bring an end to the genocide that has continued for the past two years.”

The ministry emphasised the urgent need to deliver humanitarian aid and begin reconstruction efforts in the war-torn enclave, pledging that Türkiye would continue to provide substantial humanitarian support.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz also hailed the deal, calling it a “long-overdue but greatly welcomed development” and crediting President Erdogan’s diplomatic efforts for helping secure the truce.

Recommended

Gaza Task Force

Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry said that the Turkish Armed Forces are ready to take on any mission assigned to them as part of the Gaza Task Force established under the ceasefire framework.

Spokesman Zeki Akturk stressed the truce should pave the way for a “just and lasting peace” and ultimately support the two-state solution.

The ceasefire was announced after US President Donald Trump revealed that Israel and Hamas had signed the first phase of a US-brokered 20-point peace plan, which includes a prisoner exchange, disarmament of Hamas, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

The truce follows nearly two years of Israeli military onslaught in the enclave, which have killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left Gaza largely uninhabitable amid widespread famine and disease.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel starts releasing Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefire deal
EU revives Gaza border monitoring mission
Hamas completes release of 20 Israeli captives as part of first phase of Gaza ceasefire deal
Xi calls for greater role of women in politics, pledges $110M to boost global gender equality effort
European far-right figures exploit AI videos to fuel racist, anti-Islam sentiment online
World powers rally behind Gaza ceasefire at Sharm el-Sheikh summit
1,968 Palestinian prisoners to be released under ceasefire agreement: Palestinian Prisoners' Office
Trump vows to resolve Afghanistan-Pakistan clash amid rising tensions
Hamas begins release of Israeli prisoners, transfers first seven to Red Cross in Gaza
Hostage release to begin in Gaza at 8 am, Israeli media report
North Korea likely received help from Russia on submarines: South Korea
Trump says he will send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if war with Russia not settled
Ghana boat capsize kills 15, mostly children: authorities
Trump says 'the war is over' in Gaza, praises Türkiye’s role in ceasefire
Iran will not attend Gaza summit in Egypt: FM
France unveils new government under PM Lecornu