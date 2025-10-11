US special envoy Steve Witkoff expressed gratitude to global leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for their key roles in negotiations that led to the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Speaking at a rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Witkoff praised Arab and Muslim leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Qatari leadership, for their critical roles in securing the ceasefire deal.

The ceasefire, brokered with the mediation of Türkiye, Qatar, and Egypt, aims to stabilise the situation in Gaza and create space for further peace efforts.

Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday welcomed the ceasefire, expressing hope that it “will bring an end to the genocide that has continued for the past two years.”

The ministry emphasised the urgent need to deliver humanitarian aid and begin reconstruction efforts in the war-torn enclave, pledging that Türkiye would continue to provide substantial humanitarian support.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz also hailed the deal, calling it a “long-overdue but greatly welcomed development” and crediting President Erdogan’s diplomatic efforts for helping secure the truce.