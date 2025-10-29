EUROPE
Belgium probes new drone sightings over military base
The incident is the third recent report of drones near Belgian military sites, following earlier sightings at the Elsenborn camp in the East Cantons.
Belgium's Defence Minister Theo Francken with Bulgaria's Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov during a meeting of NATO [FILE]. / AP
October 29, 2025

Multiple drones were spotted over a military base in Belgium on Saturday evening and again overnight, raising security concerns, Defence Minister Theo Francken has confirmed.

"Our guard post in Marche-en-Famenne noticed multiple drones over crucial parts of the headquarters of our army brigade on Saturday evening during an extended period. It was not the work of amateurs, but of skilled drone pilots," he wrote on X on Wednesday.

He added that the police and the General Intelligence and Security Service are investigating this "worrying incident" over the base, some 113 kilometres southeast of Brussels.

"Flying drones over military quarters is absolutely prohibited. We must be able to take them out of the air," he said.

Francken also confirmed to Flemish daily Het Laatste Nieuws that "there were four or five drones at the time," emphasising the sensitivity of the area. "Our main army barracks and critical infrastructure are located there."

The incident is the third recent report of drones near Belgian military sites, following earlier sightings at the Elsenborn camp in the East Cantons, according to the report.

‘Actors with malicious intent’

The origin of the drones remains unclear. While there has been speculation of Russian involvement, Francken told the daily that this cannot be confirmed.

"I can say that these are actors with malicious intent. This isn't some mischievous kid flying his drone over a barracks for fun. This was a clearly orchestrated operation against the heart of our army ... They were searching for crucial information about the critical infrastructure located within the military domain," he said.

Francken also called for weapons such as drone nets and anti-drone shotguns, noting that some capabilities exist but are based at air bases and mainly protect aircraft.

The incident follows multiple alleged airspace violations of European countries by drones in recent months, raising tensions. Russia has denied accusations by European officials that they are behind the incidents.

NATO countries have been on high alert after drone sightings and other air incursions in recent weeks.

On Sunday, Lithuania closed Vilnius Airport and Belarus border crossings after several objects, identified as likely helium balloons, entered its airspace.

Earlier this month, the European Commission proposed four flagship European defence projects, including a counter-drone system and a plan to fortify its eastern border, as part of a drive to prepare the continent to defend itself by 2030.

