Mysterious drones grounded at least 17 flights last week at Munich Airport, Germany’s second-largest, causing chaos for thousands of passengers.

This followed a temporary closure of several airports in Denmark for the same reason.

German police stated they were unable to intercept the drones or apprehend their pilots, deepening the mystery of their origins.

In Denmark, drones were spotted over an air force base housing F-16 and F-35 fighter jets, sparking concerns across European capitals.

Last week, the drone drama also spread to Belgium , home to NATO and EU headquarters in Brussels, as the Belgian Defence Ministry reported overnight sightings of drones over the Elsenborn military base.

These incursions seemed to follow a pattern when Poland, Estonia, and Romania, all NATO members, reported similar drone activity in their airspace last month.

While these countries blamed Russia, the Kremlin has denied any involvement.

Despite Poland and Romania bordering Ukraine, and Estonia sharing a border with Russia, countries like Germany, Denmark, and Belgium are much further from both Russia and Ukraine.

So, how did these drones end up flying over these nations?

‘Kaliningrad is the key!’

“Look at the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad on a map,” Edward Erickson, an American military analyst, tells TRT World, referring to the strategic Baltic coastal area, which is a Russian territory without any land connection to Moscow.

He points out that all the states with recent drone sightings are near this Russian enclave, once the well-known East Prussian Baltic port city of Konigsberg, before the Russian takeover from Nazi Germany at the end of WWII.

Until the early 18th century, the city was the capital of the Prussian monarchy, the predecessor to the modern German state.

Erickson says he believes the drone incursions are tied to this Russian enclave, a legacy of the 1945 Potsdam Conference, where the US, UK, and Soviet Union decided Europe’s post-war fate, making Konigsberg (later Kaliningrad) a Soviet territory.

Kaliningrad survived the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and remains under Russian sovereignty.

“It's an ideal launching pad for drone intrusion into Danish, German, and Swedish airspace,” Erickson tells TRT World.

Kaliningrad, situated on the coast of the Baltic Sea, is crucial for both the Russia-Ukraine war and Moscow’s trade routes with Europe.

Kaliningrad has the Baltic Sea’s only ice-free port all year round, as it also hosts Russia’s Baltic fleet, being positioned as the westernmost territory of Moscow, close to the heart of Europe.

According to reports , Russia has also deployed nuclear-capable strategic missiles in the region, which is close to states like Germany and Denmark.

False flag operations?

Sergei Markov, a Russian academic and a former adviser to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, agrees on the strategic importance of the Baltic region, through which Moscow sails its so-called shadow fleet to evade Western sanctions.

Moscow is using the Baltic Sea to transport its oil and gas because it can not use the Black Sea, where Ukrainian sea drones target Russian shadow fleet vessels, Markov says.

Overall, the Baltic Sea trade plays a crucial role in sustaining the Russian economy, according to Markov.