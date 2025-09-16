When President Donald Trump pledged to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of assuming office, he raised hopes of a quick solution to the protracted conflict.

But many months later, the war appears to have taken a potentially dangerous turn with Russian drones reportedly violating airspace over Poland and Romania and Moscow facing allegations of provoking NATO members.

Many top security officials and experts have warned against a dire scenario in which the US-led NATO alliance and Russia are drawn into a broader conflict across Eastern Europe, a strategic region which was once the battleground for dominance between Moscow and Washington during the Cold War.

While Trump initially suggested that Russian drones flying through Polish airspace "could have been a mistake", others – like Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski – did not buy this argument. "You can believe that one or two veer off target, but 19 mistakes in one night, over seven hours, sorry, I don't believe it," Sikorski said.

More than three-and-half years into the Russian military incursion into Ukraine, drones are playing a major role in the war, with both countries using the unmanned vehicles to strike deep into each other’s territories.

Related TRT World - How drones are impacting the war between Ukraine and Russia

Last week, Russian drones appeared to have crossed a red line.

Alistair Edgar, a political scientist and academic at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, tells TRT World that the Russian drones sent into Poland were not “accidental”.

“Although they were not intended as strikes, Russia is provoking and also testing to see NATO's response and surveilling the layers of defence that might be utilised,” says Edgar, who earlier worked at the New York-based Academic Council on the United Nations System.

Faced with a barrage of criticism, Russia has blamed Ukraine for the drones over Romania, accusing Kiev of staging false flag operations to discredit the Kremlin.

Sergei Markov, a leading Russian academic and a former adviser to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, cites the West’s own arguments to counter the drone narrative.

“If Russia is failing in the Ukraine war with very high casualties, as the Western media claims, why is it trying to even spread the war to other parts of Europe?” Markov tells TRT World, adding that Moscow has no interest in provoking NATO countries.

Escalating tensions

Russia has long seen Ukraine’s ambition of joining NATO as a security threat, as it fears that such a development would bring forces of the security alliance right to its borders.

With its NATO hopes in limbo due to the war, Russia feels that Ukraine is trying to create a situation that would drag the alliance into the war.

To bolster this argument, Markov cites Moscow’s line of thinking to explain the presence of Russian drones over Poland – the Russian-made drones were sent into Polish territory by Ukrainian authorities in a false-flag operation by using captured drones.

“Ukraine is provoking Poland and other NATO countries to fight against Russia, laying out a political atmosphere in which they can receive more sophisticated weapons from Western countries,” Markov says.

Markov accuses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of conspiring against Russia, and claims that Poland also participated in this conspiracy.

“Why none of these drones have any explosives on them?” he asks, picking holes in the argument that these UAVs were meant as offensive manoeuvres.

Poland, which has a long history of grievances against Russia, however, has no doubts about Moscow’s intentions.