WORLD
2 min read
Russia testing NATO with drone incursions in Poland, foreign minister says
Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski dismissed Trump's claim that the incident was a mistake, saying 19 drone incursions over 7 hours is hardly a mistake.
Russia testing NATO with drone incursions in Poland, foreign minister says
NATO said Friday it would deploy more fighter jets to its eastern flank to strengthen protection against future drone attacks. / Reuters
September 14, 2025

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has said Russian drones that entered Polish airspace last week were intended to test NATO's response without sparking a full-scale war.

"Interestingly, they were all duds, which suggests to me that Russia tried to test us without starting a war," Sikorski told the UK daily The Guardian on Sunday.

He dismissed claims that Poland's defences had been unprepared after only three or four of the roughly 19 drones were shot down.

"The drones didn't reach their targets, and there was minor damage to property; nobody was hurt. If it had happened in Ukraine, by Ukrainian definitions, that would be regarded as a 100 percent success," Sikorski said. He added that Warsaw's response would have been "much tougher" if casualties had occurred.

RelatedTRT World - NATO launches new Eastern Centre command after Poland drone intrusion

Not a mistake

Recommended

The minister also rejected a suggestion by US President Donald Trump that the incident "could have been a mistake."

He said, "You can believe that one or two veer off target, but 19 mistakes in one night, over seven hours, sorry, I don't believe it."

Russia has denied deliberately targeting Poland.

Sikorski, writing on X, accused Moscow of contradictory messaging: "The Russian government suggests that Russian drones violated Polish airspace by mistake, while the Russian ambassador to the UN claims that Russian drones cannot physically reach Poland. Which Russian lie should we believe?"

NATO said Friday it would deploy more fighter jets to its eastern flank to strengthen protection against future drone attacks.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections