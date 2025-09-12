The NATO chief on Friday announced the creation of a new Eastern Centre command to reinforce its eastern flank after a series of Russian drone violations of allied airspace, including what the alliance described as the largest such incident to date in Poland.

On Wednesday’s incident where allegedly Russian drones violated Polish airspace , activating NATO’s air defences, Secretary General Mark Rutte told a press briefing in Brussels: "Russia’s recklessness in the air along our eastern flank is increasing in frequency. We have seen drones violate our airspace in Romania, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, whether intentional or not, it is dangerous and unacceptable.”

Saying the alliance’s "core task" is to deter aggression and defend all of its members from threats, he announced: "Today … NATO is launching Eastern Centre to bolster our posture even further along our eastern flank.” With contributions from Denmark, France, the UK, Germany and others, this military activity will commence in "the coming days," he said.

Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Alexus Grynkewich, alongside the NATO chief, said the new initiative would "be flexible and agile, delivering even more focused deterrence and defence exactly when and where needed."

'New defence design’

He stressed that "the key to this is an entirely new defence design," moving from separate air policing and ground defences to "a comprehensive and integrated approach."