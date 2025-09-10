NATO air defences helped counter drones that entered Polish airspace overnight and alliance chief Mark Rutte is in contact with Warsaw, a NATO spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"Numerous drones entered Polish airspace overnight and were met with Polish and NATO air defences. The NATO Secretary General is in touch with Polish leadership and NATO is consulting closely with Poland," spokesperson Allison Hart wrote on X.

Hart said NATO ambassadors were holding a regular meeting Wednesday morning and "will discuss how NATO responded to the drones that entered Poland overnight."

Russian forces launched more than 400 drones and missiles at Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said, after Poland announced it had scrambled air defences to intercept "hostile objects."

The Ukrainian air force said Moscow had launched 415 drones and 43 missiles in the attack that Ukrainian officials said left at least one dead.

Air defence units downed 386 drones and 27 missiles, the air force added.