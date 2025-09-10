Poland will ask NATO to invoke Article 4 after Russian drones entered its airspace, Prime Minister Donald Tusk told lawmakers on Wednesday.

His remarks followed a National Security Bureau (BBN) meeting convened by President Karol Nawrocki.

Tusk said the move was a joint decision with the president.

Article 4 triggers consultations among NATO members when one feels its security, territory or political independence is threatened. It allows for high-level talks on how to counter threats but does not commit the alliance to military action.

“Article 4 is just the beginning of deeper cooperation, and words are not enough. We will expect significantly greater support during the consultations. This is not our war, this is not just a war for Ukrainians, this is a war, a confrontation that Russia has declared on the entire free world,” said Tusk.

Related TRT Global - NATO jets scramble twice in 48 hours: Are tensions over Ukraine rising even amid peace talks?

Airspace violations