Poland restricts airspace after suspected Russian drones breach border
The move follows Poland's shooting down of suspected Russian drones with NATO support, the first known instance of an alliance member firing on Russian forces in the Ukraine war.
Poland plans to deploy around 40,000 soldiers along its eastern border. / Photo: Reuters
September 11, 2025

Poland has imposed air traffic restrictions along its eastern borders with Belarus and Ukraine following multiple suspected Russian drone incursions into its airspace on September 10, the Armed Forces' Operational Command announced on Thursday.

The Polish Air Navigation Agency said the restrictions, which took effect late Wednesday, will remain in place until December 9, TVP World reported.

"From sunset to sunrise, there is a total ban on flights, with the exception of military aircraft," the statement added, noting that civilian unmanned aircraft are banned around the clock in the EP R129 zone.

The move comes a day after Poland shot down suspected Russian drones with the support of NATO aircraft, the first time a member of the alliance is known to have fired shots during Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said its drones had carried out a large-scale strike on military targets in western Ukraine but denied any intention to hit Polish territory.

Massive troop deployment

In response to the Russia-Belarus Zapad military exercises beginning September 12, Poland plans to deploy around 40,000 soldiers along its eastern border, up from approximately 10,000.

“Polish and NATO soldiers are needed to adequately respond to Zapad-2025," said Deputy Defence Minister Cezary Tomczyk, describing the exercises as “offensive in nature”.

At Poland’s request, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency session to address the violations of its airspace.


SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
