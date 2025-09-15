US military officers observed joint war games between Russia and Belarus on Monday and were told by Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin that they could look at "whatever is of interest for you".

Russia and Belarus began the "Zapad-2025" exercise at training grounds in both countries on Friday at a time of heightened tension with NATO, two days after Poland shot down Russian drones that crossed into its airspace.

The attendance of the Americans at a training ground in Belarus was presented by the country's defence ministry as a surprise.

"Who would have thought how the morning of another day of the Zapad-2025 exercise would begin?" it said in a statement noting their presence among representatives from 23 countries, including two other NATO member states — Türkiye and Hungary.

The ministry released a video showing two uniformed US officers thanking Khrenin for the invitation and shaking his hand.

"We will show whatever is of interest for you. Whatever you want. You can go there and see, talk to people," the minister told the Americans, who declined to speak to reporters.