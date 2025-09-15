The Russian embassy in Romania has said a drone incursion in Romanian airspace was a "provocation" by Ukraine after Moscow's envoy was summoned by the foreign ministry in Bucharest over the incident.

Ambassador Vladimir Lipayev said Romania's charge that Russia was responsible for the intrusion was "unfounded".

An embassy statement said: "All the facts lead one to believe that it was a deliberate provocation by the Kiev regime."

Romania scrambled fighter jets on Saturday when a drone breached the country's airspace during a Russian attack on Ukrainian infrastructure near the border.

Defence Minister Ionut Mosteanu said the F-16 pilots came close to taking down the drone as it was flying very low before it left national airspace toward Ukraine.

Related TRT World - Russian drone entry poses new security 'challenge': Romania

A threat of drone strikes also prompted Poland to deploy aircraft and close an airport in the eastern city of Lublin on Saturday, three days after it shot down Russian drones in its airspace with the backing of aircraft from its NATO allies.

Romania, a European Union and NATO state which shares a 650-km (400-mile) border with Ukraine, has had Russian drone fragments fall onto its territory repeatedly since Russia began waging war on its neighbour.