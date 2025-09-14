WORLD
2 min read
Russian drone entry poses new security 'challenge': Romania
Romania reported late Saturday that its airspace had been breached by a drone during a Russian attack in neighbouring Ukraine.
Russian drone entry poses new security 'challenge': Romania
The country scrambled two F-16 fighter jets, which "detected a drone in national airspace, the defence ministry said. / Reuters
September 14, 2025

Romania has strongly condemned the entry of a Russian drone into its airspace during an attack on neighbouring Ukraine, saying Moscow's actions pose a "new challenge" to Black Sea security.

In a statement following the drone entry on Saturday, Romania's defence ministry said on Sunday that it "strongly condemns the irresponsible actions of the Russian Federation and emphasises that they represent a new challenge to regional security and stability in the Black Sea area."

It added that "such incidents demonstrate the Russian Federation's lack of respect for international law."

Romania reported late Saturday that its airspace had been breached by a drone during a Russian attack in neighbouring Ukraine.

The country scrambled two F-16 fighter jets, which "detected a drone in national airspace" and tracked it until it dropped off the radar, the defence ministry said.

In its statement, the ministry said that a "Geran drone used by” Russia had entered Romanian airspace.

It added that the drone "orbited for about 50 minutes, from northeast of (the village of) Chilia Veche to southwest of Izmail, and left national airspace near the town of Pardina, heading towards Ukraine".

RelatedTRT World - Poland downs Russian drones violating airspace

‘Unacceptable’

Recommended

Romania's fighter jets were "supported by German allies... with two Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft", which monitored the situation.

The drone did not fly over populated areas and did not pose an imminent threat to the safety of the population, said the statement.

Romania's Foreign Minister Toiu Oana said on X that she will "raise Russia's actions at (the) UN General Assembly, urging a strict international adherence to sanctions".

In February, the Romanian parliament adopted a law that makes it possible for the country to shoot down drones breaching its airspace.

Meanwhile, the European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas slammed as "unacceptable" the entry of a Russian drone into Romanian airspace, accusing Moscow of a "reckless escalation".

"The violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones is yet another unacceptable breach of an EU member state's sovereignty," Kallas wrote on X.

"This continued reckless escalation threatens regional security. We stand in solidarity with Romania. I am in close contact with the Romanian government."

RelatedTRT Global - NATO air defences come face-to-face with Russian drones over Poland's airspace: spokesperson
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games
Nepal PM appoints three ministers to interim cabinet ahead of March elections