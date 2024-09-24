When Kiev showcased its drone prowess with an attack on a Russian ammunition dump in the Tver region, the “earthquake-sized blast” sent shockwaves through the Kremlin, which was basking in recent advances along different fronts across eastern Ukraine.

Last week’s attack targeted one of Russia’s largest weapons silos in Toropets, a town in the Tver Oblast, 470km inside Russian territory.

Over the weekend, Russia and Ukraine exchanged intense drone attacks, demonstrating how unmanned aerial vehicles have become a defining aspect of the war.

Experts say that the extensive use of unmanned aerial vehicles – the official term for drones – has changed the very nature of warfare in Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II.

“Drone warfare has emerged as a major component of the Russia-Ukraine war and the use of drones serves multiple tactical and strategic purposes for both Moscow and Kiev,” says Eugene Chausovsky, a defence expert and a senior director on analytical development and training at New Lines Institute.

“For Ukraine, drones have served to mitigate some of its weaknesses on the frontlines compared to Russia’s conventional advantages in terms of military size and capabilities,” Chausovsky tells TRT World, adding that Kiev has been able to use drones to attack Russian sites far beyond the frontlines.

On September 10, Ukrainian drones even hit Russia’s capital Moscow, killing one woman and injuring several others in one of the suburbs of the city, which was a first in the ongoing conflict. After the attack, Russia suspended flights at three of its four international airports.

Putting pressure on enemy

By attacking military sites in the occupied Crimean peninsula and energy and other critical infrastructure deep inside Russian territory, Ukraine aims “to place pressure on not only the Russian military but also Russian society in order to improve its own negotiating position in ending the war”, achieving a sustainable ceasefire agreement, according to Chausovsky.

Russia also uses similar tactics, deploying its drones against Ukrainian targets, ranging from military sites to power and energy networks, says the defence analyst.

“This is intended to weaken Ukraine militarily and economically, while also aiming to place political pressure on the government of Volodymyr Zelenskyy to drop his pro-Western stance and instead acquiesce to Russian demands over issues like territory and NATO integration,” says Chausovsky.

Oleg Ignatov, a senior analyst on Russia at the International Crisis Group, also points to the extensive use of drones by both Ukraine and Russia to gain battlefield superiority.

“If somebody will start telling the story of this war, he or she will have to talk about drones,” he tells TRT World.

Though drones are an “important tool”, particularly in intelligence gathering and attacks on military infrastructure, Ignatov feels that without warplanes and enough artillery power, it would be difficult for both sides to gain superiority on the battlefield.

Ukraine does not have many fighter jets and the country has long requested western countries to supply warplanes to Kiev. In August, western states delivered at least six F-16s to Ukraine, but they have not made much of an impact in Kiev’s air force capability when compared to Moscow.

Without enough fighter jets, Ukrainians have turned to drones to fight Russians.