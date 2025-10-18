President Donald Trump has said the US forces destroyed a "drug-carrying" submarine that was travelling toward the US on a "well-known narcotrafficking route".

"It was my great honour to destroy a very large drug-carrying submarine that was navigating towards the United States on a well-known narcotrafficking transit route," Trump said on Truth Social on Saturday.

Trump said the US intelligence confirmed this vessel was loaded up with "mostly fentanyl and other illegal narcotics".

"There were four known narcoterrorists on board the vessel. Two of the terrorists were killed," he said, adding no US forces were harmed during the strike.

"At least 25,000 Americans would die if I allowed this submarine to come ashore. The two surviving terrorists are being returned to their countries of origin, Ecuador and Colombia, for detention and prosecution," he said.

The US "will not tolerate narcoterrorists trafficking illegal drugs, by land or by sea," Trump added.