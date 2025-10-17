US President Donald Trump has said that Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro had offered major concessions to ease tensions with Washington and confirmed a new strike on a drug-smuggling vessel, which reportedly left survivors.
Washington accuses Maduro, without evidence, of heading a drug cartel and has deployed military assets — including stealth warplanes and seven US Navy ships — as part of what it calls counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean.
Maduro claims Washington is plotting regime change.
Asked at the White House about reports that Caracas had proposed de-escalation plans, Trump said: "He has offered everything, you’re right. You know why? Because he doesn’t want to fuck around with the United States."
Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez on Thursday denied a Miami Herald report that she had negotiated with Washington on a plan to oust Maduro.
More attacks
At least six vessels have been targeted in US strikes since September in what officials describe as an unprecedented counter-narcotics campaign.
Media outlets, including CBS and CNN, reported that the latest attack left survivors on board.
Trump said the target was a "drug-carrying submarine built specifically for the transportation of massive amounts of drugs."
Washington says its operations are dealing a decisive blow to trafficking networks, but it has provided no evidence that those killed — at least 27 so far — were involved in drug smuggling.
Legal experts and lawmakers have questioned the legality of the strikes, calling them potential violations of international law.
Trump this week announced plans to intensify operations against Venezuela, fuelling speculation that his administration seeks to topple Maduro.
He said he had authorised covert CIA operations against Caracas and was considering land strikes.
Earlier this week, US-based B-52 bombers circled over the Caribbean near Venezuela in a show of force.
In response, Caracas has deployed 17,000 troops along the Colombian border and reinforced several coastal areas.