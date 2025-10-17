US President Donald Trump has said that Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro had offered major concessions to ease tensions with Washington and confirmed a new strike on a drug-smuggling vessel, which reportedly left survivors.

Washington accuses Maduro, without evidence, of heading a drug cartel and has deployed military assets — including stealth warplanes and seven US Navy ships — as part of what it calls counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean.

Maduro claims Washington is plotting regime change.

Asked at the White House about reports that Caracas had proposed de-escalation plans, Trump said: "He has offered everything, you’re right. You know why? Because he doesn’t want to fuck around with the United States."

Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez on Thursday denied a Miami Herald report that she had negotiated with Washington on a plan to oust Maduro.

More attacks

At least six vessels have been targeted in US strikes since September in what officials describe as an unprecedented counter-narcotics campaign.

Media outlets, including CBS and CNN, reported that the latest attack left survivors on board.

Trump said the target was a "drug-carrying submarine built specifically for the transportation of massive amounts of drugs."