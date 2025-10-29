MIDDLE EAST
Syria officially recognises Kosovo as independent, sovereign state
Damascus says the move aligns with its broader policy of expanding global cooperation and openness to advance shared interests and closer ties between peoples.
The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations and mutual understanding. / AA
October 29, 2025

Syria officially recognised Kosovo as an independent and sovereign state following a trilateral meeting in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

A Foreign Ministry statement said on Wednesday that the meeting between Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Kosovan President Vjosa Osmani focused on enhancing bilateral relations and mutual understanding, including the issue of mutual recognition and cooperation.

“In this context, the Syrian Arab Republic announces its official recognition of the Republic of Kosovo as an independent and sovereign state, based on its belief in the right of peoples to self-determination and its commitment to promoting peace and stability in the Balkans and the world,” the statement said.

Syria emphasised that the decision aligns with its broader policy of expanding cooperation and openness with countries worldwide to serve common interests and strengthen friendship between peoples.

The ministry also expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s role in facilitating dialogue and understanding, “which helped create favourable conditions for Syria’s recognition of Kosovo.”

Damascus said it looks forward to establishing diplomatic relations with Kosovo as soon as possible and developing cooperation in political, economic, and cultural fields to benefit both countries and their peoples.

SOURCE:AA
