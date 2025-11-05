US President Donald Trump reacted to Democrats’ victories in Tuesday's major election contests, including the closely-watched mayoral race in New York City, suggesting that the Republican Party’s poor performance was because his name was not on the ballot as well as the prolonged government shutdown.

"'TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,' according to Pollsters,” the president said on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday.

Democrats won the New York City mayoral race, the governor’s races in New Jersey and Virginia, and California’s Proposition 50 on redistricting, marking their first major electoral wins since Trump began his second term this January.

Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City, becoming the first Muslim and South Asian to hold the office, according to unofficial results.

Former Rep. Abigail Spanberger will become Virginia’s next governor - and its first female chief executive - while Rep. Mikie Sherrill won the New Jersey governor’s office.

“New York will remain a city of immigrants”