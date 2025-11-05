US
2 min read
'Trump wasn't on the ballot': US president reacts to Democrats' key elections sweep
Democrats win New York City mayoral race, governor’s races in New Jersey and Virginia, and California’s Proposition 50 on redistricting.
'Trump wasn't on the ballot': US president reacts to Democrats' key elections sweep
Trump had endorsed Andrew Cuomo, the former governor of New York, who ran for mayor as an independent. / Reuters
November 5, 2025

US President Donald Trump reacted to Democrats’ victories in Tuesday's major election contests, including the closely-watched mayoral race in New York City, suggesting that the Republican Party’s poor performance was because his name was not on the ballot as well as the prolonged government shutdown.

"'TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,' according to Pollsters,” the president said on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday.

Democrats won the New York City mayoral race, the governor’s races in New Jersey and Virginia, and California’s Proposition 50 on redistricting, marking their first major electoral wins since Trump began his second term this January.

Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City, becoming the first Muslim and South Asian to hold the office, according to unofficial results.

Former Rep. Abigail Spanberger will become Virginia’s next governor - and its first female chief executive - while Rep. Mikie Sherrill won the New Jersey governor’s office.

RelatedTRT World - Political standoff plunges US into chaos amid record-long government shutdown

“New York will remain a city of immigrants”

RECOMMENDED

Voters in the heavily Democratic state of California also approved a new congressional map that is intended to counter an effort led by Trump to bolster Republican chances in next year's midterm elections.

Trump had endorsed former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran for mayor as an independent.

In his victory speech on Tuesday night, Mamdani called out the president, saying: “Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up.”

He then added: “New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and as of tonight led by an immigrant … So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: to get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”

RelatedTRT World - Zohran Mamdani: The young Muslim entrant who upended the establishment and made New York history

Explore
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida