Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged US President Donald Trump to pressure Chinese leader Xi Jinping to cut his support for Russia when the two leaders meet later this week.

"If President Trump manages to hold talks, make decisions, and reach an understanding with China to reduce imports of Russian energy, I think it will help all of us," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kiev on Tuesday.

Trump said he would certainly discuss the Russia-Ukraine war when he meets Xi on Thursday in South Korea.

Trump has sought to leverage his personal chemistry with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end the Ukrainian conflict, but has so far failed to make progress.