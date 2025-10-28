EUROPE
Zelenskyy calls on Trump to pressure Xi to cut Russia support
"We support the US policy of exploring any opportunities to limit the supply of energy resources from Russia," Ukraine's President Zelenskyy says.
Trump said he would certainly discuss the Russia-Ukraine war when he meets Xi on Thursday in South Korea. / AFP
October 28, 2025

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged US President Donald Trump to pressure Chinese leader Xi Jinping to cut his support for Russia when the two leaders meet later this week.

"If President Trump manages to hold talks, make decisions, and reach an understanding with China to reduce imports of Russian energy, I think it will help all of us," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Kiev on Tuesday.

Trump said he would certainly discuss the Russia-Ukraine war when he meets Xi on Thursday in South Korea.

Trump has sought to leverage his personal chemistry with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to end the Ukrainian conflict, but has so far failed to make progress.

Last week, Trump sanctioned two of Russia's largest oil companies and pressed top energy buyers - notably China and India - to curb their purchases, which Washington and Kiev say fund Russia's invasion.

"It concerns Ukraine, European security, and the entire world because they use the money from gas and oil to fund the war," he added.

