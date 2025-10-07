WORLD
2 min read
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
"We're talking about missiles that could also be nuclear-capable, so this is truly a serious round of escalation," says spokesperson.
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Putin said earlier potential Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will ‘destroy’ Russia-US ties. / AP
18 hours ago

US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to a "serious escalation," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a question Tuesday, according to Russian state-run Tass news agency.

"It's important to understand that we're talking about missiles, and, putting aside the various nuances, we're talking about missiles that could also be nuclear-capable, so this is truly a serious round of escalation.”

He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined Moscow's reaction in the event of the delivery of American Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kiev.

Serious escalation

"As for Moscow's position, it was stated quite clearly by President Putin at a recent meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club. Everything was stated there clearly. This would be a serious escalation, but it would not be able to change the situation on both fronts for the Kiev regime," he noted.

Recommended

Peskov said Russia assumes that US President Donald Trump "maintains the political will to facilitate the transition of the Ukrainian settlement to the channel of peaceful political negotiations."

He also reported that dialogue between Russia and the US through diplomatic agencies is still in a “suppressed state.”

"Diplomats are doing their job. They do it diligently, they work hard, although dialogue between diplomatic agencies remains subdued. At the level of heads of state, the situation is slightly different; it's more vibrant," he said.

RelatedTRT World - Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin

Explore
Military officers among 11 security personnel killed in Pakistan
Denmark to ban social media for under-15s to protect children from 'unleashed monster'
Starving children scream for food as US aid cuts unleash devastation, death across Myanmar
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
'We put our bodies on the line to reach Gaza': British activist on Sumud flotilla
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF