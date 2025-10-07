US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to a "serious escalation," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in response to a question Tuesday, according to Russian state-run Tass news agency.

"It's important to understand that we're talking about missiles, and, putting aside the various nuances, we're talking about missiles that could also be nuclear-capable, so this is truly a serious round of escalation.”

He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined Moscow's reaction in the event of the delivery of American Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kiev.

Serious escalation

"As for Moscow's position, it was stated quite clearly by President Putin at a recent meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club. Everything was stated there clearly. This would be a serious escalation, but it would not be able to change the situation on both fronts for the Kiev regime," he noted.