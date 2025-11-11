A senior Pentagon official has reiterated that the United States will not deploy troops in Gaza, dismissing reports in Israeli media that Washington is planning to build a $500 million military base near the territory.

"Reports circulating in Israeli media are inaccurate," the official told Anadolu Agency, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"As a planning organisation, US military personnel are currently working with international military partners to develop potential options for basing international troops that are part of a future International Stabilization Force (ISF)."

"The ISF’s formation will support the President’s Gaza Peace Plan," the official added.

"To be clear, no US troops will be deployed into Gaza. Any reporting to the contrary is false."

Israeli outlets Ynet and Shomrim earlier reported that the US was preparing to construct a large-scale military base capable of hosting several thousand personnel near the Gaza border.

The newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, citing unnamed Israeli officials, said the facility would mark "a significant escalation of US activity in Israel" and would be "the first large-scale American military installation on Israeli territory."