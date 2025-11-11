The US plans to build a military base worth $500 million in Israel near the Gaza border to oversee the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in the Palestinian enclave, Israeli media has said.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth, citing anonymous Israeli officials, said on Tuesday that Washington seeks to establish a large military base in the Gaza border area, which would mark “a significant escalation of US activity in Israel.”

The base would be housing an international task force, which was agreed to be formed under the Gaza ceasefire agreement to monitor the implementation of the truce inside the enclave, the sources said.

Several thousand US soldiers will be stationed at the base, they added.

According to the newspaper, the project would be “the first large-scale American military installation on Israeli territory, underscoring a deepening US commitment to post-war stabilisation efforts in Gaza.”

During Tel Aviv’s two years of genocidal war in Gaza, the US installed a THAAD missile defence system, which was used in the interception of Iranian missiles and drones during a 12-day conflict with Israel.

“The establishment of an American base on Israeli soil shows just how determined Washington is to be involved in Gaza and the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” an Israeli official told the daily.

‘No American boots’