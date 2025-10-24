WAR ON GAZA
US weighing deployment of international forces to Gaza: Rubio
Rubio says discussions are ongoing about the rules of engagement for the force and whether it would operate under a UN mandate.
US is exploring ways to deploy international forces to Gaza. / Reuters
October 24, 2025

The US is exploring ways to deploy international forces to Gaza, possibly under a UN mandate, and hopes to soon put together a force to police the ceasefire in Gaza, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

“Some of these countries can’t participate unless they have a mandate from the UN,” Rubio told the press at the Kiryat Gat US-Israel coordination centre for Gaza on Friday.

“So maybe it’ll be a UN resolution; that is one route. We could have an international agreement as well. We are working through that. We will find the right formula to do it. Maybe the UN,” he added.

Rubio visited Israel on the heels of Vice President JD Vance as part of an all-out effort by the United States to protect the truce, including by preventing attacks by Israel on Gaza.

He warned about Israeli bills to annex the occupied West Bank, saying “It’s a threat to the peace process.”

The US Secretary of State voiced confidence in maintaining and expanding the Gaza ceasefire deal as he met Netanyahu on Thursday.

His visit comes shortly after Vance concluded a three-day visit to Israel, during which he held talks with Netanyahu and Israeli officials.

SOURCE:AA, Reuters
